Tropical depression likely to form in East Sea

A low pressure zone is likely to form in territorial waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau from July 9 to July 11. (Photo: vndms)



Hydrology meteorological forecasting centers of Asia- Pacific Region also predicted that a tropical depression will be likely to churn in the middle of the East Sea in the next three or four days before moving toward the central territorial waters.

It is expected that a tropical convergence range will appear and sweep through the middle of the East Sea tomorrow, leading to the occurrence of a low-pressure zone triggering thundery showers in the territorial waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau and the middle of and southern East Sea including the Spratly Islands from July 9 to July 11.The low-pressure zone is anticipated to develop into a tropical depression.This afternoon, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an official letter to require steering committees of the coastal provinces and cities from Da Nang to Ca Mau to regularly monitor the weather situation affected by the tropical depression in the East Sea, provide timely its position and path to captains and vessel owners working at sea so that they can proactively move to safe places, ensure safety on people and property, regularly keep in touch with vessels and arrange rescuers on duty to promptly cope with the bad situation ahead.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong