Tropical depression expected to strengthen into storm

A tropical depression formed in the middle of the East Sea



As of 7 a.m. on October 6, the system was at about 13.5 degrees north latitude and 115.8 degrees east longitude, at around 270 kilometers far from the north- northwest of the Song Tu Tay Island under the Spratly Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 50 kilometers an hour and higher gusts.

It is expected that the tropical depression will move west-northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers an hour in the next 24 hours. By 7 a.m. tomorrow, its eye was located at around 15.5 degrees north latitude and 111.5 degrees east longitude in the southern territorial waters of the Paracel Islands.From October 6 to October 8, the tropical depression will likely bring rainfall amounts of 100- 300 mm across the provinces from Binh Dinh to Phu Yen and the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and heavy rainfall of 300-600 mm in the provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Ngai and Kon Tum along with the potential for landslides and flash floods in the mountainous areas and flooding in low-lying and riverside areas.Yesterday afternoon, the Office of Standing National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control required the steering committees for coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Binh Thuan and relevant ministries to strictly follow the direction of the Prime Minister about dealing with natural disasters amid the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, proactively evacuate people, ensure safety in the Covid-19 fight and natural disasters at centralized isolation areas and promptly deploy measures against the potential of intense rains, flooding, cyclones, landslides and flash floods.In addition, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control imposed the above-mentioned localities on closely keeping an eye on the development of the tropical depression, regularly providing information and instructions to vessel owners, captains and fishing boats working in the sea.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong