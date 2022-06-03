Torrential rains trigger large scale flooding over Southern localities

The hours-long heavy rain caused serious flooding in the city’s roads such as Le Lai, Le Loi, Bui Vien, Cong Quynh, Le Duc Tho, Le Van Tho, Phan Huy Ich, Pham Van Chieu.

According to the Southern Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, rainfall in Ho Chi Minh City averaged between 40 mm and 50 mm.



Ho Chi Minh City starts seeing a tidal wave along with torrential rains trigger risk of serious flooding, lightning, whirlwinds and thunderstorms in many places.



On the same day, heavy rains occurred in the Southern provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc.



The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting warned that the Central Highlands and the Southern regions will continue to suffer from more spells of downpours from tonight. Meanwhile, a scorching temperature of up to 38 degrees Celsius is forecast to hit the Northern region and localities from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen.

Some photos feature a torrential rain over many places in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday:

Source: SGGP - Translated by Huyen Huong