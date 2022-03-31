Torrential rains, cyclones devastate coastal areas of Phu Yen, Binh Dinh

Two people living in Hoa Hai Commune’s Phu Thuong Village of Tuy An District, Phu Yen were missing due to big waves, and many vessels and fishing farms in the locality were damaged by the heavy rains that are not available for statistics.



According to the local people, big waves were seen at 7 a.m. this morning, causing sunk vessels of fishermen.



Sharing with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Vice Director of Phu Yen Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said that he directly led a delegation to inspect the scenes that were devastated by the natural disaster, and supported people to overcome damages.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tuy An District Huynh Van Khoa reported that at least 21 vessels were submerged, around 2,000 floating net cages with 6,000 lobster seeds were damaged with an estimation of VND60 billion (US$2.6 million). There were 1,139 out of 2,725 hectares of fell winter-spring rice crop.



As for the Phu Hoa District of Phu Yen Province, by 10 a.m. this morning, the heavy rainfall destroyed around 3,368 hectares of paddy fields and around 230 hectares of rice in the districts of Hoa Quang Nam, Hoa Thang and Hoa An were submerged.

Tropical downpours and whirlwinds also happed in many coastal localities of Binh Dinh which blew up electric pillars, works under construction and houses.



The peninsula commune of Nhon Ly in Quy Nhon City was the most severely damaged locality with 23 fishing boats being swept away.



Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nhon Ly Commune Nguyen Thanh Danh presented at the scene to support local people overcome the damage.



There some photos and clip featuring chaos in coastal areas of Phu Yen, Binh Dinh caused by torrential rains, cyclones, big waves:

