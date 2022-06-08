Torrential rains cause landslides in Northwestern localities

The functional forces come to flood-hit areas to evacuate children and old people to safer places.



The prolonged downpours caused the slippery mass of mud, soil and rock to flow rapidly downslope on Son La mountain pass’s road surface leading to several-hour traffic congestion.





The initial report showed that a person was killed by torrential rain and lightning in Lao Cai Province.The weather agency predicted that a large-scale heavy rainfall of up to 150 mm along with flood will continue to lash the Northern mountainous region until June 12.In two recent days, the Muong Ly Commune of Muong Lat mountainous district, Thanh Hoa Province recorded downpour-triggered landslides. More than 300 households are prone to landslides and flash floods. On Tuesday afternoon, the functional forces came to low-lying areas to evacuate local people to safer places.

By Van Phuc, Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong