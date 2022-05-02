Torrential rains batter Central region

Particularly, rainfalls at monitoring stations such as Ky Van (Ha Tinh Province), Mai Lam (Thanh Hoa Province), Cau Giat (Nghe An Province), Phuc Trach (Quang Binh Province), Vinh Tuong (Quang Tri Province) and Tam Tra (Quang Nam Province) reached 152 mm, 117 mm, 103 mm, 126 mm, 71 mm and 50 mm, respectively.

It is forecast that the provinces from Nghe An to Quang Ngai will continue to experience thundery rainy spells with a severe rainfall of over 150 mm on May 2. The medium-heavy rains are warned to hit the Central Highlands and Southern regions at nighttime.Meanwhile, the Northern region is suffering a cold air. From May 2, chilling temperature will cover many places. This is the third consultative year that the cold air mass rolls over the Northern region on the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).