Torrential rainfall-induced landslides occur in Central region

The uprooted trees and landslides resulted in traffic congress through the localities for several hours.



In the province of Ha Tinh, more than 42,000 pupils in two districts of Huong Son and Nghi Xuan in Ha Tinh Province have to be absented from their schools. Students in other localities had to switch to study online.



Throughout Thursday, some hydropower plants of Ban Coc, Chau Thang, Song Quang and Chi Khe in Quang Binh Province had to discharge floodwaters amid the extreme rainfall.



Due to the influence of the storm circulation, the North- Central region continues to experience thundery downpours.



Yesterday morning, Minister of the Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan led a delegation to inspect works against the current complicated rains and storms in Ha Tinh Province.

The delegation checked the Cua Hoi- Xuan Pho anchorage and shelter area for fishing boats, Hoi Thong sea dyke system, Xuan Hoi Fishing Port, Cua Sot anchorage place, Boc Nguyen Lake, Ke Go Lake.



Minister of the Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan led a delegation to inspect Cua Hoi- Xuan Pho anchorage and shelter area for fishing boats.



The minister said that many localities are situated in complicated and unpredicted weather and need to continue proactively implementing measures against disaster and minimizing damage of properties and people although typhoon Kompasu weakened into a tropical depression before reaching the Vietnamese coast.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the eighth storm downgraded to a tropical depression and a low-pressure zone in the coastal provinces from Nam Dinh to Thanh Hoa. Currently, a new low-pressure zone has just appeared.From tonight to October 18, a tropical convergence range passing through the Central region connecting with an increasing cold spell may be expected to bring heavy rainfalls along with the potential for flash floods, landslides and serious flooding.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong