Torrential rain causes traffic chaos, flooding in HCMC

According to Le Dinh Quyet, Deputy Head of the Office of the Southern Region’s Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Station, the downpour lasted for over three hours causing traffic chaos and submerged streets under the influences of a low-pressure trough connecting with a low cyclone in the eastern Philippines along with intensifying of the southwest monsoon.



It is expected that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to suffer from showers, and moderate to heavy rains from this evening throughout August 21.



At nearly 5 p.m., many streets including Quoc Huong, Le Van Viet and Do Xuan Hop in Thu Duc City were submerged after rain. Vehicles lined up through the areas.

By 5:30 p.m., districts of Tan Binh and Binh Thanh recorded intensive rainfalls between 85 mm and 102 mm.



Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has 30 rain-induced submerged areas.





Some photos feature traffic chaos and submerged streets in HCMC.





By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong