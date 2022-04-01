Torrential downpours, cyclones cause damage in Central region

A fishing boat of Khanh Hoa Province is submerged.

As for Khanh Hoa Province, the People’s Committee of Van Ninh District reported that 2-to-3 meter-high big waves submerged 40 vessels of fishermen.

Particularly, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tuy An District, Phu Yen Province Huynh Van Khoa said that two people of An Hoa Commune remain missing; and currently, Phu Yen Province has sent forces to assist affected households.According to the initial report, 10,300 hectares of rice and 50 fishing vessels were damaged due to torrential downpours and big waves. Apart from Tuy An District, the coastal area of Tuy Hoa City and districts of Son Hoa, Phu Hoa, Dong Xuan, Tay Hoa, Dong Hoa Town and Song Hinh were also affected.In the province of Binh Dinh, works and houses, over 30 fishing boats and motorboats were devastated by downpours and whirlwinds.On the same day, medium-extreme rainfall poured down southern districts of Thua Thien- Hue Province triggering serious flooding. Some schools in the low-lying area of Huong Thuy Commune were submerged, affecting the process of teaching and learning. A cyclone blew up the rooftops of 27 houses and caused seven fishing boats sunk and four people injured.Yesterday afternoon, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an official letter to request the coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Ca Mau to proactively deal with blustery winds of level 6-9 in the East Sea, to prepare means for recusing.

