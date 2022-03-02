Thundery showers to suddenly pour down HCMC today

The current cold continental high-pressure system causing upper-east wind turbulences may bring sunny daytime and rain-bearing cloud, thunderstorms along with risks of cyclones, lightning and whirlwinds in the afternoons and at nighttime over the Southern region, notably in the provinces of Ca Mau, Kien Giang and the Southwest border localities.





The highest temperatures in the Southeastern localities will reach between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.In the next two or three days, there could be showers and blazing sunshine in the above-mentioned localities.

By Quy Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong