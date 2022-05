Specifically, the Northern and North-Central regions are forecast to experience large-scale rainfalls between 150 mm and 300 mm from now to May 25.

The rainfall will gradually decrease across the Northern and North-Central provinces and cities but brief spells of large-scale rain and thunderstorm will remain for several days later.The increasingly-operated southwest monsoon is predicted to bring thundery downpours in the Central Highlands and Southern regions at nighttime.

By Phuc Van-Translated by Huyen Huong