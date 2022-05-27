Thundery rains predicted nationwide this weekend

Illustrative photo



From last night to this morning, medium-heavy rains have battered the Northern mountainous provinces of Son La, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang and Cao Bang.

Through Friday, thundery rains will lash the Northern localities of Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang, Bac Kan and Cao Bang.The same weather condition is predicted in the Southern and Central Highlands regions at nighttime along with risks of cyclone, lightning, hail and whirlwinds.In related news, the capital city of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho are warned to suffer from moderate to high UV index reading 5.4 to 7.4; and the other cities nationwide will see it range from 6.8 to 9.1, high to very high UV index levels, through this weekend.

By N.Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong