Thundery rains pour down Northern, North-Central regions

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, an upper westerly wind trough has triggered total rainfalls of 30 to 90 mm in a day over the Northern and North- Central regions along with risks of cyclones, lightning, hails, whirlwinds, flash floods, flooding and landslides in the mountainous areas.

Sudden rains are expected to pour down in the Central Highlands and Southern regions at nighttime.In the upcoming days, Ho Chi Minh City and its neighboring localities will experience scorching temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius.

By Huong Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong