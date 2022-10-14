Thua Thien- Hue prepares for massive rainfall with risk of alert level 3

The irrigation and hydroelectricity reservoirs in Thua Thien-Hue Province reduce the water level from intense rainfalls to prepare for floods.

The requirement was released at a meeting this morning with units and localities on dealing with flooding following upcoming torrential rains.

According to the latest scenarios, the Central province of Thua Thien - Hue is forecast to be one of the rain-hit provinces from October 14 to October 16 with a maximum volume of over 800mm, equivalent to a disaster risk of alert level 3.Currently, the water levels of irrigation and hydropower reservoirs in the province are under safe operation.Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien- Hue Province Nguyen Van Phuong directed the provincial Department of Education and Training to notify those pupils who are living in low-lying areas to stay at home from the afternoon of October 14; and allow all pupils in the province to be absent from their schools to ensure safety amid the complicated situation of rain and floods from October 15 to further announcement.Additionally, the units and localities had to closely track and grasp information related to the development of tropical depressions, storms, downpours and flooding; proactively implement works of providing safe instructions for vessels at sea.According to Chief of the Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Thua Thien- Hue Province Phan Thanh Hung, the locality has put a total of 56 irrigation reservoirs and hydroelectricity plants into operation with a total capacity of about 2 billion cubic meters, equaling to a total installed capacity of 459MW.On the same day, the Department of Industry and Trade of Thua Thien - Hue Province informed that the province had a back-up plan for food and essential supplies to distribute to people in a seven-day natural disaster, specifically 100 tons of instant noodles and 100 tons of rice.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong