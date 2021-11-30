Thousands of houses in Central region damaged by flooding, erosions

In particular, heavy rain triggered flooding and erosions in Bac Tra My, Nam Tra My, Dai Loc districts in Quang Nam Province. Many residential areas and traffic roads, notably ten villages in Dai Cuong Commune have been isolated due to rising water level on Vu Gia River.



By Monday evening, more than 1,000 houses in An Hao Dong, An Hao Tay and An Tin were damaged by flooding.



On the same day, the Thua Thien-Hue Province’s Steering Committee for Storm, Flood Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue informed that high tide and downpours have broken 12.4-kilometer coastline through Phu Thuan, Phu Hai communes of Phu Vang District and Vinh Hien, Giang Hai communes of Phu Loc District in the locality over the past few days, affecting thousands of households, the provincial road No.21 and essential infrastructure works.



Over the past days, the coastal area of Pho Truong Village, Nghia An Commune, Quang Ngai City was seriously damaged by high tides. By Monday morning, over 200- meter coastal embankment was busted.



On the same day, Director of Kon Tum Road Management Company Nguyen Quang said that two arterial roads of Truong Son Dong and Ho Chi Minh have been eroded, causing traffic congestion after heavy rain prolonged over the past few days.



In the Central province of Binh Dinh, a woman was drowned, over 1,200 houses were inundated, traffic roads were destroyed by floodwater. Currently, floodwaters on rivers are rising to alert levels 2, 3 and above level 3.



This morning, Ho Van Thao, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Krong Pa District, Gia Lai said that functional forces rescued 15 Binh Dinh Province-based people who were trapped by rising floodwater on Ba River in Chu Gu and Chu Drang communes, Krong Pa District.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong