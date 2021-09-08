Storm-prone localities ready to evacuate nearly 260,000 people

A conference of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control

According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting this morning, storm Conson was at around 13.6 degrees north latitude and 121.7 degrees east longitude in the Central Philippines, with wind speeds of 75-90 kilometers per hour.

The storm Conson-locating map

From the early morning of September 9, the northeastern waters of the East Sea are going to see blustery winds of level 8-12, big waves of 3-5 meters and rough sea.

In the next 24 hours, the dangerous system is forecast to move northwest at a maximum speed of 15 kilometers an hour. By 7 a.m. tomorrow, the eye of Conson will be located at around 15.6 degrees north latitude and 119.4 degrees east longitude, at around 790 kilometers far from east- southeast of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands. It is expected that the storm will gain strength after entering the East Sea.The weather experts said that it is hard to make position predictions of the storm as it connects with the newly-formed storm Chanthu offshore the Pacific Ocean which tends to move slowly.This morning, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control held a conference in the capital city of Hanoi to implement measures against storm Conson amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic in many localities.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong