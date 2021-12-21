Storm Rai downgrades into tropical low-pressure system

The system is forecast to maintain northeastward with speeds of 15-20 kilometers an hour and downgrade into a tropical depression on Tuesday.The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control informed last night that Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan had been four out of 11 localities lifting of the ban on the sea.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong