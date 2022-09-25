Storm Noru to slam provinces from Thua Thien- Hue to Quang Ngai

Path of typhoon Noru

According to the updated weather news of the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, at 4 a.m. on September 25, Noru was located at around 15.0 degrees north latitude and 124.1 degrees east longitude, at around 300 kilometers east far from Luzon Island of the Philippines with sustained winds between 150 and 166 kilometers an hour.





It is forecast that the storm will move west-northwest and west at the speed of 20-25 kilometers an hour in the next 24- 48 hours.By 4 a.m. on September 27, the storm will operate at around 260 kilometers east far from the Paracel Islands with gales of 134- 149 kilometers an hour.By 4 a.m. on September 28, Noru is forecast to slam the provinces from Thua Thien- Hue to Quang Ngai with powerful winds of 89 to 102 kilometers per hour.Afterward, the storm will continue to move west with the speed of 20-25 kilometers an hour and gradually weaken.

By Song Nguyen– Translated by Huyen Huong