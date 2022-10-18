Storm Nesat likely to downgrade as of Tuesday evening

Illustrative photo



According to the latest weather news on the sixth storm hitting the East Sea this year, as of 1 p.m. on October 18, its eye was around 210 kilometers northeast far from the Paracel Islands with sustained winds of 118-133 kilometers an hour near its center.

It is forecast that the storm will tend to downgrade gradually in the next 24- 48 hours.By 1 p.m. tomorrow, Nesat will churn at around 350 kilometers east far from territorial waters from Quang Binh to Quang Tri provinces with a maximum wind of 15 kilometers an hour.The eye of the storm is forecast to hit the waters from Ha Tinh to Quang Binh province at 1 p.m. on October 20. The Gulf of Tonkin and the coastal provinces between Quang Tri and Quang Nam will be directly affected by the tropical storm.With the warnings, Director Mai Van Khiem noted that under the influences of the cold wave along with the circulation of the sixth storm, the northern part of the East Sea, notably the Gulf of Tonkin and the waters from Quang Tri to Quang Nam needs to proactively deal with gale force winds.

By Quoc Viet- Translated by Huyen Huong