Storm Nesat enter East Sea to become this year’s 6th storm

Path forecast of storm Nesat in next hours

At 7 p.m. on October 16, the storm was around 880 kilometers east- northeast far from the Paracel Islands with sustained winds between 103 kilometers and 117 kilometers an hour.

It is forecast that the eye of Nesat will approach the Paracel Islands with gales of level 12-15 and maximum winds of 15 kilometers an hour, and it will tend to intensify in the next 24-48 hours.Amid the situation, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an official letter to require the coastal localities from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa to closely track the development of the tropical storm to timely provide announcements and instructions for vessel owners and fishermen working in the sea, to count the number of boats and ships operating in affected zones.Besides, the provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Ngai were required to urgently overcome consequences after recent downpours and floods and implement measures to deal with the sixth storm.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong