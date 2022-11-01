Storm Nalgae to downgrade into low-pressure zone in next 48-72 hours

As of 7 a.m. on November 1, the eye of Nalgae was at around 550 kilometers east-northeast far from the Paracel Islands with sustained winds of 103-133 kilometers per hour at 7 a.m. on November 1.It is forecast that the tropical storm will move west-southwestward with a maximum speed of 15 kilometers an hour and churn at around 440 kilometers north northwest far from the Paracel Islands at 7 a.m. on November 4.Under the influence of the storm, the southern waters of the north-East Sea including the Paracel Islands will see gales of levels 6-9 and rough sea.

By Song Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong