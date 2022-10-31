Storm Nalgae moves at 133 kilometers per hour, tends to intensify

The forecast path of storm Nalgae in the next 24-72 hours (Photo: NCHMF)

It is forecast that the storm tends to intensify gradually. Specifically, Nalgae may be expected to churn at the location around 530 kilometers east northeast of the Paracel Islands at 4a.m. tomorrow.

By 4a.m. on November 2, Nalgae which is the seventh storm of this year’s hurricane season will be at around 600 kilometers northeast of the Paracel Islands with a maximum speed of 10 kilometers per hour.In the next 48-72 hours, the tropical storm will be likely to move west-northwest and west, respectively before downgrading into a tropical depression and a low-pressure zone.Under the impact of the storm, the entire Paracel Islands will brace for gales of levels 6-9 and rough sea.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong