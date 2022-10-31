  1. Weather

Storm Nalgae moves at 133 kilometers per hour, tends to intensify

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the eye of tropical storm Nalgae was located at around 16.2 degrees north latitude and 117 degrees east longitude, 590 kilometers east of the Truong Sa (Paracel) Islands, with sustained winds of level 10 moving at a speed of 89-102 kilometers an hour and gusts of level 12 moving at 113-133 kilometers per hour near its center at 4 a.m. on October 31. 
Storm Nalgae moves at 133 kilometers per hour, tends to intensify ảnh 1 The forecast path of storm Nalgae in the next 24-72 hours (Photo: NCHMF)
It is forecast that the storm tends to intensify gradually. Specifically, Nalgae may be expected to churn at the location around 530 kilometers east northeast of the Paracel Islands at 4a.m. tomorrow. 
By 4a.m. on November 2, Nalgae which is the seventh storm of this year’s hurricane season will be at around 600 kilometers northeast of the Paracel Islands with a maximum speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

In the next 48-72 hours, the tropical storm will be likely to move west-northwest and west, respectively before downgrading into a tropical depression and a low-pressure zone. 

Under the impact of the storm, the entire Paracel Islands will brace for gales of levels 6-9 and rough sea. 

