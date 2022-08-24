Storm Ma-on to trigger thundery downpours in whole Northern region

The predicted path of storm Ma-on

The gale-force wind near the center of the storm gusted levels 10 to 13.

It is forecast that Ma-on will move west-northwestward at a maximum speed of 25 kilometers and weaken into a tropical depression and a low-pressure zone, respectively in the next several days.Under the influence of the storm, the eastern part of the northern East Sea will brace for gale-force wind and big waves.In the mainland, the entire Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province will experience thundery downpours from the night of August 25 to August 27.

Source: NCHMF- Translated by Huyen Huong