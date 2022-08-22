  1. Weather

Storm likely to form in East Sea, affecting parts of Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai

SGGP
The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control this morning sent an official dispatch to provide a forecast of an upcoming storm in the East Sea to the steering committees of coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai.
Storm likely to form in East Sea, affecting parts of Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai ảnh 1 The third storm of this year’s hurricane season will be likely to appear in the East Sea in the next several days.
In order to proactively deal with the storm, the agency requested its sub-divisions in coastal provinces and cities to closely monitor information and developments of the dangerous system, timely provide warnings and accurate forecast of the storm for vessel owners and fishermen working near the dangerous zones to avoid, and for farmers to proactively plan suitable production to ensure the safety of people and property, keep contacts with ships to promptly handle bad situations ahead. 
According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, a current tropical low-pressure system is operating in the eastern part of  Luzon Island, Philippines which is forecast to intensify into a storm within the next 24 hours.  

It is expected that the storm will enter the eastern territorial waters of the northern East Sea from the evening of August 23 to August 24 to become the third storm of this year’s hurricane season.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more