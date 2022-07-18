Southwest monsoon poised to intensify in Southern region

The intensity of the southwest monsoon will be likely to trigger worse weather conditions of prolonged thundery rains over parts of the western territorial waters, the mainland of the Mekong Delta, the Central Highlands and western Truong Son mountain range.

According to the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, in the upcoming days, the southern region is forecast to experience high tides with a peak height of 1.12 meters, rising sea levels and big waves.In the next two or three days, the bad weather is forecast to maintain in Phu Quoc City The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control required the coastal provinces of Ca Mau, Kien Giang, Soc Trang and Bac Lieu to continue to closely monitor forecasts related to big waves, strong gales and rough sea; promptly provide warnings for vessels owners operating at sea.

By Van Phuc–Translated by Huyen Huong