Southern region to suffer from increasing thundery rains

According to the weather news from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions have experienced thundery showers on the large scale with the average rainfalls of 40 mm to 80 mm, even over 120 mm in some places from last night to the morning of September 6. 
(Illustrative photo:SGGP)
The rainy and thundery weather condition was due to a low-pressure trough connecting with the operation of the southwest monsoon.
On September 6 morning, the hydro-meteorological stations in Asia-Pacific issued a warning of a newly-formed tropical depression in the east of the Philippines which is likely to develop into a new storm passing through the Central Philippines to enter the East Sea in the next two or three days. 

The storm is expected to fuel the southeast monsoon, triggering thundery downpours across South and Central Vietnam in the upcoming days.

