Southern localities ready to deal with low-pressure zones, downpours

Territorial waters from Quang Tri to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to Kien Giang and Gulf of Thailand are under impact of a low-pressure zone. (Photo:VNDMS)



From November 19 to November 21, the Central, South-Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions will experience moderate and torrential rainfalls between 100mm and 250 mm.

In order to proactively respond to blustery winds at sea and downpours, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control required provinces and cities closely monitor warning and weather news related to developments of sustained winds, big waves at sea and the arrivals of the low-pressure zones in the upcoming days.Moreover, the localities need to promptly provide notifications on weather conditions to captains, ship owners operating offshore to ensure safety for people and property; maintain contact with them to promptly handle bad situations ahead; arrange rescue teams and specialized means; regularly report to the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Office of the National Committee for Natural Disaster Response and Search and Rescue.

Compiled by Huyen Huong