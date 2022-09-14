Southern localities need to proactively deal with southwest monsoon

The General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control informed that National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issued a report of thundery showers along with the risk of cyclones and whirlwinds in the middle and southern part of the East Sea including the Spratly Islands, the territorial waters from Binh Thuan to Kien Giang and the Gulf of Thailand.





It is forecast that the Southern provinces from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau and the western part of the South-East Sea comprising the western Spratly Islands will experience gales of level 5-8, rough sea and big waves this evening.In order to proactively deal with the intensity of the southwest monsoon and dangerous weather situation in the sea, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control asked the localities to closely monitor the weather forecast and the updated warnings of the southwest monsoon.Notably, the localities from Binh Thuan to Kien Giang need to timely provide announcements on weather situations to vessels working in the sea to proactively avoid and ensure the safety of people and properties; regularly keep in touch with vessels.Additionally, it is necessary to arrange forces and rescue means to timely handle bad situations ahead.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong