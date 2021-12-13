South promptly deals with storm while North faces bitterly-cold climate

Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting has just informed that from December 13, the temperature in the Northern mountainous area has plunged to 12 degrees Celsius, the provinces from Nghe An to Khanh Hoa have faced showers due to a cold air connecting upper-air convergence.

In the capital city of Hanoi, the temperature dropped down 14 degrees Celsius- 17 degrees Celsius.There will be more cold waves from now to the end of December.The weather experts said that an extremely prolonged cold wave would appear in this year’s winter season.Last night, the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority held an online dialogue on dealing with prolonged bitterly cold weather.Deputy Director of Vietnam Disaster Management Agency Nguyen Van Tien, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control will send working delegations to each locality to give instructions on works of dealing with cold weather.In January 2022, a dual system of storm and tropical depression may be expected to affect both the Central and Southern regions.Yesterday afternoon, the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting submitted a report to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on the potentialities of a storm in the East Sea next several days.Currently, a tropical depression has just formed at around 2,000 kilometers far from the southern Phillippines in the northwestern territorial waters of the Pacific Ocean.It is expected that the tropical low-pressure system would intensify into a storm and then it will enter the South- East Sea, becoming the ninth storm in 2021 which affects the mid- Central and South- Central regions.To proactively deal with the storm, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control proposed its sub-divisions in provinces and cities from Quang Binh to Ca Mau have preparedness for the upcoming storm, monitor closely the development of the ninth storm, promptly give information to captains, vessels at sea, be ready for harvesting and production plan, ensure safety on people and properties.The mid-Central and the south- Central provinces are urgently overcoming the consequences of recent floods.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong