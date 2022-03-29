  1. Weather

South forecast to enter rainy season in mid-April

SGGP
The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the Southern region may experience more consecutive rain spells in this year’s dry season as the weather condition in the region is dominated by the cool La Nina phase. 
South forecast to enter rainy season in mid-April ảnh 1
The Southern region is forecast to enter the rainy season in mid-April, earlier than every year.
From March 30 to April 7, the Southern region will experience sunny days along with thundery showers at nighttime. 

In recent days, the ultraviolet (UV) index in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho and Ca Mau reached very high at 8-10, being high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. From March 29, it is forecast that three localities will continue to suffer from moderate-to-very high UV radiation levels of 6-10. 

From now to mid-April, more extreme heat waves are warned to appear in the Southern provinces and cities on the large scale. 


By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more