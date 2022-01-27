Snowfall, frost expected in Northern region

It is forecast that the cold mass air will affect some Northern mountainous localities from tonight, and continue to spreading neighboring places in the Northern, North-Central and Mid-Central regions.
Snowfall and frost appearance are expected in the mountainous areas.
The weather agency also released a warning of a newly-formed low-pressure zone in the southern part of the Philippines. Tonight, the system may enter the East Sea and operate stronger.
