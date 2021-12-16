The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting releases a path of storm Rai in next 24-96 hours.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting (NCHMF), the storm churned at around 9.7 degrees north latitude, 127.6 degrees east longitude, about 300 kilometers far from the east southeast of the Central Philippines coast, with maximum winds of 140-165 kilometers an hour at 7 a.m. this morning.





In the next 24-72 hours, the system is forecast to move rapidly west-northwest at its speed of 20-25 kilometers per hour.By 7 a.m. on Sunday, Rai will be probably centered at 12.5 degrees north latitude and 111.7 degrees east longitude, around 320 kilometers far from the west-northwest of the Southwest Cay Island with blustery winds between 135 and 150 kilometers an hour.The weather agency also released a warning of thundery showers along with risks of cyclones and whirlwinds at sea under the impact of a low-pressure trough linking with the low-pressure zone.

Source: NCHMF- Translated by Huyen Huong