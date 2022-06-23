Scorching temperature can result in heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration

Currently, the Northern region continues to experience moderate and severe rains with risks of flash floods, landslides and flooding in the low-lying areas.
The peak temperature of over 35 degrees Celsius is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
It is forecast that the North- Central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen are likely to face scorching temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius from Thursday through this weekend. The peak temperature of over 35 degrees Celsius is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.The extreme heat in combination with low humidity in the air and intensity of foehn winds in addition to the high demand for electricity can lead to the potentiality of forest fire and explosion in residential areas. Moreover, experts issued warnings of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke risks due to prolonged exposure to the sun.
In the next three days, the UV index in provinces and cities nationwide will reach an extremely harmful level, a reading of 7 to 10.
The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issues warnings of flash floods, landslides and serious flooding in the Northern mountainous localities.
In the related weather news, visible satellite cloud imagery shows that large convective clouds are covering the districts in the capital city of Hanoi, causing moderate and heavy rainfalls over the Northern region.The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting also issued warnings of flash floods, landslides and serious flooding in the mountainous localities of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, Hoa Binh, Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Giang and Quang Ninh.