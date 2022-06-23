Scorching temperature can result in heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration

The peak temperature of over 35 degrees Celsius is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

It is forecast that the North- Central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen are likely to face scorching temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius from Thursday through this weekend. The peak temperature of over 35 degrees Celsius is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Currently, the Northern region continues to experience moderate and severe rains with risks of flash floods, landslides and flooding in the low-lying areas.The extreme heat in combination with low humidity in the air and intensity of foehn winds in addition to the high demand for electricity can lead to the potentiality of forest fire and explosion in residential areas. Moreover, experts issued warnings of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke risks due to prolonged exposure to the sun.