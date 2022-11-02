Rocks and soils slide down on Hai Van mountain pass

The functional forces have just basically completed the removal of rocks and soils from the road surface for opening traffic but they have not performed the reinforcement or overcome the serious situation.



It was reported that there have been some newly-formed streams in the mountain causing a high risk of stones movement.



According to Deo Ca Traffic Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company – the unit in charge of operating Hai Van mountain pass, after storm Sonca swept through the area on the night of October 14, the company proactively mobilized many machines, and equipment to clean up fallen soil, rocks, and clear the sewers to prevent water from overflowing the road surface.



Specifically, some 120,000 cubic meters of rocks and soils have fallen down on the area in front of Hai Van Tunnel and around 92,000 cubic meters of rocks, and soils have fallen down on the mountain pass.



At the section of National Highway No.1 through Hai Van mountain pass, there have been 56 points of landslide, rolling rock filling longitudinal ditches, culverts, and overflowing the road surface, including two points of landslide causing complete congestion with an expected volume of 150,000 cubic meters, six points of landslide causing damages to the road surface, longitudinal ditches and traffic safety system.

Some photos feature slopes of rock and soil at the pathway leading to Hai Van mountain pass:







By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong