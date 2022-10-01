Roads in HCMC submerged following torrential rain

The engine of many motorbikes was shut down.

Particularly, serious floodings following intense rainfalls were recorded in An Khanh Ward and Pham Van Dong Street in Thu Duc City, Ung Van Khiem Street in Binh Thanh District and many roads in districts of 1,3 and Go Vap District.

The roads were submerged following torrential rain this afternoon.



Through tracking images from satellite cloud images and lightning location data, the development of thundery clouds was forecast to cause showers and thunderstorms in Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Tra Vinh and Hau Giang.

The Hydrology Meteorology Station of the Southern region also issued warnings of thundery downpours, whirlwinds, lightning and hail over the southern localities at 5:05 p.m. on October 1.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong