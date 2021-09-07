  1. Weather

Rains to batter My Dinh Stadium tonight when World Cup match takes place

Weather forecasters of the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting today said that rain will batter My Dinh Stadium tonight when Vietnam will face Australia on their home soil in the second match of the final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Asia.
Weather forecasters say rain will batter My Dinh Stadium tonight

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, there will be today showers and thunderstorms in Hanoi. Furthermore, from September 7 to September 9, there will be moderate rain, heavy rain, very heavy rain and thunderstorms in some places.
Additionally, from September 7 to September 9, in the Northern Delta region and the northern mountainous provinces of Hoa Binh and Son La will experience moderate rain and heavy rain with rainfall of 50-100mm or over 150mm in some places while Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces will have heavy rains with a total rainfall of 100-150mm or over 200mm in some places; other places in the North and the areas from Quang Tri to Thua Thien - Hue have showers and thunderstorms.
Weather forecasters this morning informed scattered showers and thunderstorms plus moderate and heavy rain with a rainfall of 30-70mm or 90mm in the Northeast, North Central and the Central regions due to combination of a tropical convergence and strong Southeast wind passing through above-mentioned regions.
Meanwhile, a low pressure area is forming in the North of Hoang Sa archipelago. It is forecasted that tomorrow morning, the low pressure will strengthen into a tropical depression, moving into the North Central region.

