Rains to batter My Dinh Stadium tonight when World Cup match takes place

Weather forecasters say rain will batter My Dinh Stadium tonight



According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, there will be today showers and thunderstorms in Hanoi. Furthermore, from September 7 to September 9, there will be moderate rain, heavy rain, very heavy rain and thunderstorms in some places.

Additionally, from September 7 to September 9, in the Northern Delta region and the northern mountainous provinces of Hoa Binh and Son La will experience moderate rain and heavy rain with rainfall of 50-100mm or over 150mm in some places while Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces will have heavy rains with a total rainfall of 100-150mm or over 200mm in some places; other places in the North and the areas from Quang Tri to Thua Thien - Hue have showers and thunderstorms.

Weather forecasters this morning informed scattered showers and thunderstorms plus moderate and heavy rain with a rainfall of 30-70mm or 90mm in the Northeast, North Central and the Central regions due to combination of a tropical convergence and strong Southeast wind passing through above-mentioned regions.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area is forming in the North of Hoang Sa archipelago. It is forecasted that tomorrow morning, the low pressure will strengthen into a tropical depression, moving into the North Central region.

By staff writer – Translated by Anh Quan