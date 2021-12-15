Rai forecast to intensify into severe typhoon

The path of storm Rai was updated by Japan Meteorological Agency at 4 p.m. on December 14.

According to Vice Director of the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam, the tropical storm was located around 800 to 900 kilometers far from the Philippines with a gusty wind of level 11.

A conference between the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and localities on dealing with typhoon Rai was held in the capital city of Hanoi this morning.



Deputy Head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control suggested the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting constantly release warnings related to storm development.





Throughout Wednesday, the storm may be expected to intensify into levels 13-16 before it will bear down the Philippines.The Directorate of Fisheries and relevant functional units are responsible for calling and giving information on the storm development to help vessels operating at sea promptly move to safe shelters.The preliminary report of the Border Guard Command showed that 11,030 ships have been working in the East Sea yesterday, including 2,150 vessels in the Gulf of Tonkin, 4,130 ships in the Paracel and Spratly Islands and 4,750 maritime means in the southern East Sea.Currently, more than 243,00 unsafe houses in the Southern region need to be reinforced amid the severe storm.Meanwhile, the statistics on the Vietnam Natural Disaster Monitoring System confirmed that 10,974 ships have been operating in the East Sea at 6 a.m. this morning.On behalf of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Mr. Tran Quang Hoai suggested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs send a diplomatic note to other countries to create conditions for Vietnamese fishermen to enter or anchor in safety to avoid the storm at sea.The above-mentioned contents were informed at a conference with localities on dealing with typhoon Rai this morning.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong