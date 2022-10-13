Quang Ngai Province urgently repairs eroded routes

According to the Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Quang Ngai, many roads in the localities were eroded and damaged.



In which, there are many sections of landslide on the road surface with a total estimated volume of about 63,500 square meters of soil, causing serious traffic jams and a risk of further road break.



In addition, five bridges including San, Nuoc Xoang, Suoi Danh, Va Lut and Ban were damaged. There were seven eroded routes in Tra Bong District.



Besides, a landslide occurred on the roads in Son Tay District and vehicles could not pass through this area.



In addition, 15 routes were being eroded and seven bridges were damaged in the mountainous districts of Minh Long, Son Ha and Ba To.



The localities have promptly implemented measures to overcome the difficulties and mobilized police, militia forces and youth union members to clean up debris and stones on the road. Besides, the Provincial Department of Public Security has mobilized and deployed forces to flooded and eroded communes to regulate traffic flow, support people and temporarily open roads right after floods.



Director of the Provincial Department of Transport of Quang Ngai Nguyen Phong said that the agency had mobilized around ten excavators to repair and promptly overcome landslides and serious traffic jams. In addition, the agency has collaborated with relevant units to soon overcome the most eroded route.

Some photos about damages in Quang Ngai Province after downpours and floods

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong