Provinces from Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai need to prepare for inescapable weather

Specifically, the North-Central and Mid-Central regions are required to closely monitor warnings and forecast news related to inescapable issues of downpours, lightning, hails, thunderstorms, whirlwinds, flash floods and landslides to promptly announce and give instructions to local residents. As for the coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai, it is necessary to keep a close watch on weather forecast about blustery and big waves in the sea; proactively notify the worse issues to captains, ship owners, aqua-culturists and those people who work in tourism sites, and travelers to have appropriate production plans and ensure safety for people and properties, arrange rescue forces on duty as required.





According to the latest weather news of the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, from tomorrow, a new untimely cold air will spread to the Northern and Central regions bringing heavy rainfalls of up to 120 mm and 150 mm respectively along with the high risk of lightning, cyclone and powerful winds in the sea and mainland.Recently, there have been incidents of sunk vessels in the Central region due to the impact of the cold air.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong