Prolonged spells of heavy rains to continue over localities nationwide

Specifically, rainfalls in parts of Son La, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Hung Yen, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Lam Dong, Thai Binh and Yen Bai provinces averaged between 64 mm and 127mm.



Last night, Lao Cai City experienced intense rainfall for an hour submerging seriously streets in the city. Many people had no place to sleep and had to move their furniture and properties to higher places overnight because rainwater flooded their houses.



Many vehicles were also submerged in the water. Whirlwinds blew up roofs of houses and uprooted trees.



Last night, Ho Chi Minh City also experienced several- hour downpours triggering serious flooding in streets such as Nguyen Huu Canh in Binh Thanh District, Phan Van Hon in District 12, Pham Van Chieu in Go Vap District, Thao Dien in Thu Duc City, and so on.



The weather bureau continued to issue a warning of moderate to heavy rainfalls between 40 mm and over 100 mm in the Northern region, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces at nighttime on Friday.



It is forecast that the rainy spell will last until August 7. Therefore, the Central Highlands and Southern regions will be likely to suffer from thundery showers and risks of lightning, hails and whirlwinds along with dangerous weather conditions of landslides and flooding in mountainous and low-lying areas at the evenings.







By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong