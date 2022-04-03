PM directs Central localities to overcome consequences of flood-triggered rains

In recent days, unusual heavy rainfall of up to over 750 mm has poured down the Central region along with thunderstorms and big waves in the mid-dry season resulting in huge damage of people and property, especially hugely affecting agricultural and fishery production activities in the provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the easterly wind of a subtropical high pressure belt is forecast to bring medium to extreme rains over the localities from Da Nang to Khanh Hoa and the Central Highlands region from last night to April 6.

People are recommended to prevent from risks of cyclones, lightning, hails and whirlwinds during rainy spells. In addition, flash floods and landslide may be expected to hit the low-lying areas and riversides.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a dispatch to require the local authorities and people to concentrate on overcoming damages after unusual downpours and floods in the Central region in recent three days. Amidst the impact of climate change, complicated and unpredictable floods and landslides ahead, the Prime Minister asked the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the Heads of the People's Committees of the provinces and cities to focus on promptly overcoming the consequences of rain and flood, proactively implement measures to ensure the safety of people’s lives and limit damage from natural disasters.



PM Pham Minh Chinh required the chairmen of the People’s Committees of Thua Thien- Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa and Da Nang to maintain closely monitoring the development of natural disasters, direct and carry out measures dealing with the worse situation ahead, ensure the safety of people’s lives. Additionally, the above-mentioned localities were assigned to visit and encourage the victims’ families; mobilize forces to help people, the poor households to soon resume their daily activities; repair collapsed houses and destroyed floating cages, salvage fishing vessels; perform environmental sanitation after floods; restore agricultural production activities.The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with localities to regulate irrigation and hydropower reservoirs, ensure safety for the projects under construction, contribute to reducing floodwater levels for downstream rivers, announce the plan of flood discharge to people before the implementation.