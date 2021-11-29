People recommended to proactively cope with bitterly-cold weather

Illustrative photo:SGGP
The bitterly-cold temperature of below ten degrees Celsius will be likely to affect health problems, especially the elderly and children easily get diseases such as bronchial asthma, bronchiectasis, hypertension, stroke, bone-related problems. Therefore, people need to proactively cope with the cold weather.In the related weather news, by Sunday afternoon, the current cold air connecting with a trough of low- pressure brought extreme rainfalls between 191 mm and 240 mm in the provinces from Thua Thien- Hue to Ninh Thuan and the Central Highlands region.
In next couple days, the tropical downpours are expected to threaten the mid- Central, South- Central and Central Highlands regions. At that time, Binh Thuan Province and the Mekong Delta localities will face thundery showers with average rainfalls of 50 to 80 mm.