People recommended to proactively cope with bitterly-cold weather

Illustrative photo:SGGP



The bitterly-cold temperature of below ten degrees Celsius will be likely to affect health problems, especially the elderly and children easily get diseases such as bronchial asthma, bronchiectasis, hypertension, stroke, bone-related problems. Therefore, people need to proactively cope with the cold weather.

In the related weather news, by Sunday afternoon, the current cold air connecting with a trough of low- pressure brought extreme rainfalls between 191 mm and 240 mm in the provinces from Thua Thien- Hue to Ninh Thuan and the Central Highlands region.In next couple days, the tropical downpours are expected to threaten the mid- Central, South- Central and Central Highlands regions. At that time, Binh Thuan Province and the Mekong Delta localities will face thundery showers with average rainfalls of 50 to 80 mm.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong