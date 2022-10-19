Over 20,000 cubic meters of rock, soil slide onto National Highway 9C

Particularly, at 7 p.m. on October 18, a massive rock, soil and mudflow slid onto National Highway 9C at a section Km 32+200 through Kim Thuy Commune of Le Thuy District in Quang Binh Province due to torrential rains.





After receiving the information, the Department of Transport of Quang Binh Province promptly sent excavators and forces to the site to clean up the massive debris flow last night.On the same day, the Gianh port border gate guard station in Ba Don Town reported that big waves and high tide swallowed the two-kilometer-long seaside of Quang Phuc Ward. Currently, the functional units in collaboration with the locality are performing people evacuation from the dangerous area.

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong