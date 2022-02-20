Northern regions continue to face heavy rains, bitterly cold

From Friday night throughout Saturday, both Northern and North-Central regions experienced thundery rains on the large scale, the midland and mountainous regions even saw heavy rains. By 5 p.m. on February 19, the rainfalls in some places of Son La, Yen Bai, Bac Giang and Ha Nam provinces averaged between 61mm and 126 mm.

It is forecast that localities from Quang Binh to Thua Thien-Hue will continue to experience thundery rains along with risks of cyclones, lightning, hails, whirlwinds, flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas and flooding in low-lying areas.From tonight, the temperature in the capital city of Hanoi may drop to 8 degrees Celsius.