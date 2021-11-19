Northern region to face bitterly cold wave next week

In recent cold days, residents have been caught with warm clothes when they go outside.

The UV radiation index in Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang and Ca Mau cities reached very high-risk level



Throughout Friday, thundery rains along with whirlwinds are forecast to threaten the territorial waters from Binh Dinh to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to Kien Giang, the Gulf of Thailand, the middle and southern part of the East Sea including the Spratly Islands due to an influence of a low-pressure trough connecting upper- east wind turbulence.

The temperature in some mountainous areas may be expected to drop down under 7 degrees Celsius.It is forecast that the Northern region will continue to face dry- and-warm climates at daytime and cold nights with average temperatures between 14 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius from now through November 21.At that time, the Central region will enjoy a mild climate with fewer rains until November 22.From November 22, a bitterly cold air mass is forecast to head to Northern Vietnam, bringing the extremely cold temperature in many places while the thundery rains will return back to the Central region.People are recommended to proactively deal with the cold wave, protect the vegetable crops, perform production plans to avoid unexpected damages.This year’s winter season is considered to come one month earlier than the same period of previous years.In the related weather news, the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting informed that the UV radiation index in Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang and Ca Mau cities reached the highest-risk level as of this morning.

