Northern region to face bitterly cold temperature of below 8 degrees Celsius

An increasing cold front is spreading southward over the Northern and Central regions



It is forecast that temperature in the Northern mountainous area may be expected to drop down below eight degrees Celsius. The whole Northern region will experience colder days.

Meanwhile, average temperatures in the localities from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue will maintain between 15 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius.Initially, the cold air will trigger heavy rainfall of 250 mm in the provinces from Nghe An to Quang Ngai by November 24.