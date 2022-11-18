  1. Weather

Northern region experiencing scorching days at current time

SGGP
Residents in the Northern region including the capital city of Hanoi are experiencing scorching days like the mid-months of the year with an average temperature of 30-31 degrees Celsius although the current time is the second haft of November with a forecast of cold wave arrivals in the early this winter.
Northern region experiencing scorching days at current time ảnh 1 Illustrative photo: SGGP
Previously, on November 15, the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting adjusted forecast content for this year's winter. It is forecasted that the average temperature in the Northern region in the period between December and January 2023 will be about 0.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average for previous years, and about 0.5 degrees Celsius lower than the Southern and Central Highlands regions.

The meteorologists informed that a new cold spell would hit the Northern region from November 19. 

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more