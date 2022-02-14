Northern region experiences cold temperature without rain

Illustrative photo



The lowest temperatures in the localities from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue have been maintained at 14-17 degrees Celsius, meanwhile, temperatures in the capital city of Hanoi averaged at 12-18 degrees Celsius.

Amid the current weather condition, the experts recommended that the Northern mountainous provinces should continue to proactively carry out necessary measures to protect plants, animals and the health of people in places where the temperature is below 10 degrees Celsius, and limit outdoor activities.The provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan are forecast to experience thundery showers and sunny daytime with temperatures of 22-30 degrees Celsius.The Central Highlands and Southern regions have experienced thundery rains at nighttime and sunny daytimes with temperatures between 22 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong