Northern region enjoys sunny days before extreme cold

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, in the four-day period of warmer weather, the temperatures are forecast to drop quickly to 12 degrees Celsius at night.



From December 17, a powerful cold spell will hit the north and north-central regions. The lowest temperatures are projected to range from 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, even below zero in high mountainous areas, with the possibility of frost and hoarfrost.



In addition, due to the influence of cold air, the Gulf of Tonkin area; the waters from Quang Tri to Ninh Thuan and from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau; the northern, southern and central areas of the East Sea will experience strong winds, high waves, and rough seas.



This is a dry cold, so the bitter cold only occurs at night and in early morning, while the daytime is sunny, said deputy director of the center Hoang Phuc Lam, adding that the peak of the cold wave will fall in the early morning of December 18 and 19.



Meanwhile, from December 16 to 20, the central and south central regions are likely to enter a long period of heavy rains.

