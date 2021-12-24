Northern, Central regions to enjoy cold Christmas weekend

Extremely cold temperature may be expected to bring snowfall and ice to high mountains.

It is expected that the mountainous areas will suffer from the first bitterly- cold wave of this year’s winter season with the lowest temperature down to zero degree Celsius while the minimum temperature in the Northern region will reach 10 degrees Celsius to 13 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting informed that a current cold air has been moving towards the south.



From this weekend, the cold snap is going to affect large parts of the Northern regions and some places in the mid-Central and South- Central regions.



Because of the current cold front connecting with upper-air wind convergence, the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province, provinces from Nghe An to Khanh Hoa are forecast to see thundery showers along with risks of cyclone, lightning, hail and whirlwinds from tomorrow.



From Sunday, the territorial waters from Quang Tri to Ca Mau provinces and the north of the middle East Sea will see blustery winds of levels 6-9, high surfs of 2-4 meters and rough sea.



By Nguyen Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong